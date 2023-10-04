Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EVC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entravision Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of EVC stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $305.80 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.16. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $273.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 187,170 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $724,347.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,347.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 240.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

