EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $635.22 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, EOS has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $635.22 million and approximately $76.23 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002440 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002678 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001551 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,104,521,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,513,423 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

