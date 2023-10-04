Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

PSTG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,715.00, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

