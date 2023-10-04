Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,935. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 136,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,740. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.