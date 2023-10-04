Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,315,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. 2,466,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

