Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $566.35. The company had a trading volume of 337,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $554.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

