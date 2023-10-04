Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Oracle by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 559,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $66,604,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.82. 2,323,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,926. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

