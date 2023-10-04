Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,311. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $796.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

