Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IYW stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $104.72. 187,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,107. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

