Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 155,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,240. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

