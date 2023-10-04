Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

