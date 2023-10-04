Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $270.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,494. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

