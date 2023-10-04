Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. 268,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,238. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.