Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,448. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.