Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.30. 469,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

