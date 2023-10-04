Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 929 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,574,215. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

