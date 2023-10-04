Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 13,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,242. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $808.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.