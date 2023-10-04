Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 10.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Equifax Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.70. 213,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.55. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

