Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have commented on ETTYF. Handelsbanken raised Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.
