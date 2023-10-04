Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $138,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. 1,399,342 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

