Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 438,833 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $58,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,891. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

