Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 7,307 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,544.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 627,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,017. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

