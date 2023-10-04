Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.60. 11,151,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,548,867. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

