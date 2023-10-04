Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,526,000 after buying an additional 1,379,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 245,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

