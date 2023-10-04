Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

