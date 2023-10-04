Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $240.81. The company had a trading volume of 428,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.95 and its 200-day moving average is $254.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

