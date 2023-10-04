Evensky & Katz LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.71. 486,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,889. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.