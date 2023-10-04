Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 769,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

