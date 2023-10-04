Evensky & Katz LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 670,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,548,000 after acquiring an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 406,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 121,936 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 305,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 212,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. 53,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

