Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2023

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUVFree Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 5.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $75,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.52. 103,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,057. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.82 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

