Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 537,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,073 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 800,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 114,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 32,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,169. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.