Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,290. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

