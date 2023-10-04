Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 745 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 174,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

