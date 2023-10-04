Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 994 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. 19,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

