Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 994 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,494. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.