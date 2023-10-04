Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Up 8.9% in September

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 185,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,881. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Everi by 11.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

See Also

