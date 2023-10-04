Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 1,836,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

View Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.