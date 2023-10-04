Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Down 6.0% in September

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $206.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ying Liu sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $37,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at $629,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 842,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,142 and sold 10,489,000 shares valued at $63,177,147. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.