Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 415,800 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Express to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Express Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.80. Express has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.07) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $435.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.65 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 106.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post -33.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Express by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

