Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $148.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

