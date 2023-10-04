FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 870,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.