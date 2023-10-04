FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Up to $27.59

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $29.13. FB Financial shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 37,144 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBK

FB Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,830,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,476,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,830,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,476,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,851,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,645,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,103 shares of company stock worth $1,421,442. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in FB Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.