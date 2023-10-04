Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $160.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $170.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 34.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,155,000 after purchasing an additional 446,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 3,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,112,000 after purchasing an additional 316,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ferguson by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

