Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 0.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.82. 27,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

