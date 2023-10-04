Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires Shares of 178,121 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 178,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,822 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,070,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS MOAT traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,133 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

