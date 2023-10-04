Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys 116,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2,503.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

