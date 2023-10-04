Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys 56,371 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,371 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.29. 1,658,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,950. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.15. The company has a market cap of $310.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

