Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Shares of 2,760 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

