Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 6.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.