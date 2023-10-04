Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,609,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,139,717. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

